New TV show to explore Mumbai's chawl life

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) A new Hindi television show set in Mumbai's 'chawl' attempts to question the pros and cons of community living.

The Zee TV show, titled "Dil Dhoondta Hai", aims to highlight the struggles of the Indian middle class whose dreams surpass the boundaries of the small houses they reside in.

Producer Nitin Vaidya of Dashami Creations, said in a statement: "'Dil Dhoondta Hai' ventures deep into the heart of Mumbai's chawl-life set-up, and focuses on the very real struggles of space and privacy that the middle class faces while also touching upon the warmth and togetherness that comes along with this lifestyle."

The story is about Raavi (Shivya Pathania), whose house in Punjab was a standalone accomodation with seperate rooms for each family member, and Vishy (Stavan Shinde) who has a Maharashtrian family that stays in a small room in a Mumbai chawl.

While Raavi gets used to it, claustrophobia gradually begins to set in for the couple as they crave for privacy and space.

"Their life reflects the ever-increasing dilemma of choosing between community living and a more nuclear set-up," Vaidya said.

Deepak Rajadhyaksha, Deputy Business Head at Ze TV, said: "The show depicts how modern India, despite being upwardly mobile, continues to be deeply attached to its core culture of family togetherness."

"Dil Dhoondta Hai", which also features actors Ashish Dixit, Pratiksha Jha, Rajan Bhise, Purnima Talvalkar, Varsha Dandle and Hunza Sabir in pivotal roles, will go on air from September 21.

