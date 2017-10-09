Twitter bulldozes Shabana Azmi for mistaking poha for upma

Shabana Azmi said that she had upma for breakfast today but Twitter had a few lessons in identifying food for her.

Who thought the humble poha could cause an outrage on Twitter someday? But given the volatile place that that micro-blogging platform is, anything is possible. Today, it was veteran actor Shabana Azmi's turn to be trolled on Twitter.

So Azmi tweeted a photo of her breakfast from faraway Florence, Italy. She praised the cook for ruffling up the delicious upma and said that it was made to her demand... except, there was no upma in the photo. It was poha.

For the uninitiated, upma is made with semolina, while poha has beaten rice as its basic ingredient.

This mistake left people on Twitter laughing their lungs out.

And that was not enough.

Some people asked Shabana to turn Gordon Ramsay and give them her honest feedback on food that they had cooked. So while someone asked her how the 'modaks' were, accompanied by a photo of momos; another Twitter user wanted her opinion on 'gulab jamun' with a photo of plain rice.

And then, someone finally had some mercy and decided to tweet a photo of the real thing.

