Twitter bulldozes Shabana Azmi for mistaking poha for upma

Shabana Azmi said that she had upma for breakfast today but Twitter had a few lessons in identifying food for her.

Who thought the humble poha could cause an outrage on Twitter someday? But given the volatile place that that micro-blogging platform is, anything is possible. Today, it was veteran actor Shabana Azmi's turn to be trolled on Twitter.

So Azmi tweeted a photo of her breakfast from faraway Florence, Italy. She praised the cook for ruffling up the delicious upma and said that it was made to her demand... except, there was no upma in the photo. It was poha.

Upma cooked by Ketki for breakfast in Florence!Thats what u expect was the demand of the gujju ladies im with.No sirree it was mine Love it pic.twitter.com/ISicmbt4Ue - Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) October 9, 2017

For the uninitiated, upma is made with semolina, while poha has beaten rice as its basic ingredient.

This mistake left people on Twitter laughing their lungs out.

And that was not enough.

Some people asked Shabana to turn Gordon Ramsay and give them her honest feedback on food that they had cooked. So while someone asked her how the 'modaks' were, accompanied by a photo of momos; another Twitter user wanted her opinion on 'gulab jamun' with a photo of plain rice.

ma'am please Rate this modak, maine banaya hai .. pic.twitter.com/2ZWzA5nRH2 - Now+win (@Brahmeme) October 9, 2017

Madam ji ye samose mene banaye haiKha ke btana kaise hai? pic.twitter.com/ExoeZfoiPd - AMIT (@AMIT_GUJJU) October 9, 2017

Very nice ma'am but my favorite is Dhokla pic.twitter.com/RuxMVhQAs5 - Gautam Trivedi (@Gotham3) October 9, 2017

Mam pls rate chicken tikka masala made by me. pic.twitter.com/VsTyQBdlPS - Smoking Skills (@SmokingSkills_) October 9, 2017

hi ma'am, this is khakra from maharashtra, my all time favourite. pic.twitter.com/GvzVkh3sxd - तांबडे बाबा (@CrazyThakare) October 9, 2017

Masala dosaTo be very Precise!!! pic.twitter.com/XKZI3mT7Kj - dr neeraj kumar (@molarcannine) October 9, 2017

Ye lo madam Idly pic.twitter.com/AW3JAUlAJC - Sadhu Maharaj (@SadhuMaharaj16) October 9, 2017

Need your opinion on these Puris I made. pic.twitter.com/Yc7i6O63N3 - hargav (@ThatIndianGuy) October 9, 2017

I made this Doughnuts. How do they look ? pic.twitter.com/85jJ6Hv40m - दफ्तर of Saggy (@AuntyNational) October 9, 2017

Since you are in Italy, you must try the Pizza there pic.twitter.com/EzfpXFgImS - Capt Obvious (@DesolateCranium) October 9, 2017

And then, someone finally had some mercy and decided to tweet a photo of the real thing.

Ye Twitterpur hai madam lit fest festival nahi, People here don't entertain Ignorance. Asli upma hai enjoy karo. pic.twitter.com/T8m91qyfnI