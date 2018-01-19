'U Cypher...' gives platform to gamers to build career in eSports: Screwvala

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) "U Cypher with MTV", a multi-platform eSports championship, will be going live on Friday. Ronnie Screwvala, who has backed the project, hopes it provides a platform to gamers to make a career in eSports.

The month-long championship will premiere on MTV on Friday.

Backed by Screwvala, Founder, U Sports, and Supratik Sen, Co-Founder and CEO, U Sports, the league comprises of 35 episodes.

In its first season, "U Cypher with MTV" will have six teams with 14 members in each team. Each episode will have two teams face off across titles like DOTA 2 and CS: GO on PC, Real Cricket 2017 on mobile and Tekken 7 on PS4 with a prize pool of Rs 51 lakh, read a statement.

The final four will play knockouts to determine the winners.

Screwvala said: "There has been an enthusiasm for eSports sparkling under the surface in the country for far longer than what is known. 'U Cypher with MTV' provides a platform for talented gamers to achieve their maximum potential and build their career in eSports.

"The players have been meticulously picked from the top eSport tournaments and teams from pan-India. The digital and broadband revolution has changed the game for this sport."

Raj Nayak, Chief Operating Officer, Viacom18 said: "We at MTV are excited to be the first and only media network in the country to showcase an eSports league on television."

--IANS

sug/rb/vm