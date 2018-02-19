Uplift your attire with quirky footwear

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) The right pair of shoes can transform your body language and attitude tremendously. Pair up Garfield or Mickey Mouse print shoes with loose and ankle-length cargo pants or opt for bold colours and attractive heels that can be paired with an all white attire, say experts.

Saket Agarwal, founder at Lazy Jojo, and Surabhi Agarwal, Head of Merchandising at Crocs India, have listed a few ways of amping up the style quotient with the right footwear:

* Experiment with loafers or funky sneakers as these days people prefer comfort over style. You can pair your sneakers with kurtis and saris as well to make the look edgy.

* Pair up Garfield or Mickey Mouse print shoes with loose and ankle-length cargo pants and knotted shirt.

* Add a bit of dazzle with striking metallic heels or colour rich pumps.

* Opt for big bold colours and attractive heels that can be paired with an all white simple and sophisticated attire.

* A formal look can be transformed into a fun look by just changing your shoes. Pastel shoes are your classic shoes that go with any and every outfit and are rightly termed as a universal pairing.

* A boring, mundane jersey dress can give a different look if you pair it with shoes that have a subtle, but quirky print.

* Formal attire is usually seen as plain and dull, but you can brighten it up by adding a pair of canvas shoes with an attractive doodle print.

* Adding a clog to your shoe-drobe can actually enhance your look.

* A statement dress can be paired up with floral print shoes, just to add a small element of peculiarity.

* Iridescent arrow-like prints, zigzags, squares and many other shapes can be worn with a number of attires.

* If you are travelling in a gang, or having a major get-together, a fun thing to do would be everyone wearing a pair of shoes with the same print, basis the theme of the party, like Halloween, Christmas or Holi.

--IANS

ks/nn/ksk