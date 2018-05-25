My ups and downs have taught me about life: Anupam Kher

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Actor Anupam Kher, who on Friday completed 34 years in Bollywood, says he learnt about life and showbiz with his "ups and downs".

His first film was "Saaransh". The actor, a National School of Drama alumnus, was only 28 when he took on the role of a retired middle class Maharashtrian man who had lost his son, in the drama directed by Mahesh Bhatt.

"I complete 34 years in movies. 'Saaransh', my first film was released on May 25, 1984. It has been an amazing journey so far," Anupam tweeted.

"My ups and downs have taught me so much about people, life and entertainment business. Thank you Mahesh Bhatt saab," he added.

Anupam won his first Filmfare Best Actor Award for his performance, and the film was also chosen as India's official entry for the 1985 Academy Award for Best Foreign Language film.

In a short clip shared on Twitter, the actor said: "I was 28 when I played role of a father. Everyone said that this might be the worst decision of my life. As an actor who was almost homeless and on the streets. I was scared. It was a defining moment of (my) life. Today after 34 years and 515 films, I can proudly say that my first film 'Saaransh' became my Saaransh.

"Thank you everyone for love and support. Please continue it for the next 34 years."

Bhatt took to Twitter to congratulate him.

"You still retain the same madness and passion I saw in your eyes the very first time I saw you. You make me proud," he tweeted.

A theatre enthusiast and multiple National Award-winning actor, Anupam's career has been eventful - with films, plays, TV and as an acting teacher.

Having featured in films like "Karma", "Lamhe", "Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge", "Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Maara", "Khosla Ka Ghosla", "A Wednesday" and "Special 26", the actor cemented his space as a versatile talent, who slipped into comic as well as serious roles with equal ease.

He has also featured in international movies and projects and has worked with directors such as Gurinder Chaddha, David O Russell, Ang Lee and Woody Allen.

