US based décor brand Mela Artisans comes to India

Bengaluru, Sep 20 (IANS) US based décor brand Mela Artisans, founded by Indian origin Navroze Mehta, is making its way to the Indian market through the e-commerce route.

The brand is coming to India through e-commerce brand Urban Ladder and will be launching its festive line, said a statement.

"Urban Ladder and Mela Artisans are a great fit because we collectively believe that product design is the key differentiator in home decor. The home decor range is uniquely eclectic and delightfully festive. Besides their beautiful aesthetic, Mela's exceptional support of the Indian artisan community is also something that we admire and want to encourage.

"The Indian ethos has always been the pillar of inspiration for Urban Ladder products and with this collaboration, that pillar is stronger than ever, " says Pradeep James, Director of Design, Urban Ladder.

Mela Artisans is founded by New York-based businessman and social entrepreneur, Navroze Mehta.

Mela Artisans' products are a regular at high-street retail stores like Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, and Macy's. Apart from premium American retail, Mela Artisans also distributes across Wayfair, Amazon, Zola, Houzz, and One Kings Lane among other e-tailers.

"When we decided to launch in India, we did a wide scan of the possible partners and many roads led us to Urban Ladder. Our Indian partner needed to be committed to telling the artisan stories. We immediately felt the synergy between the two brands and the benefit to customers and artisans from such a collaboration," said Mehta.

--IANS

