I used to hoist flag in school: Vineet Raina

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Ahead of India's 70th Independence Day, actor Vineet Raina says during his childhood days he used to hoist the Indian flag in school.

"I have studied at an Army school in Jammu and was the head boy. I used to hoist the flag wearing a white uniform while having Indian flag brooch shining on the chest," Vineet said in a statement.

"We used to march with flag all around the Gandhi Nagar area in Jammu singing various patriotic songs all the way and later distribute sweets among people and the school students and teachers. It was so much fun.

"Being the head boy, I planned and passed this order that on August 15 everyone will greet each other not with good morning or good afternoon but only 'Jai Hind'," he added.

Vineet has appeared in shows like "Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil", "Punar Vivah", "Udaan" and "Tum Hi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi".

-*-

Married life got me proper diet: Shashank Sethi

Actor Shashank Sethi, who got married to Nidhi Kaur in February, says his marriage has got him proper diet.

"My marriage has got me proper diet. I have been enjoying my life now. I am lucky to have a wife who cares for me," Shashank said in a statement.

"Mostly she is serious about my diet. She also enjoys to be fit like me. She is really carrying. But, marriage has brought no changes in my life," he added.

Shashank has appeared in shows like "Doli Armaanon Ki", "Love Dosti Dua" and "Kya Dil Mein Hai".

--IANS

sas/dc/vm