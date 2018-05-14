Vaani Kapoor to play Ranbir's love interest in 'Shamshera'

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Actress Vaani Kapoor has been zeroed in on to essay the love interest of Ranbir Kapoor in "Shamshera", director Karan Malhotra has confirmed.

Vaani will play the character of the most desirable and sought after travelling performer from the heartland of India.

Malhotra said in a statement: "Vaani plays Ranbir's love interest in the film and is a very important collaborator in his character's journey. Her character graph is interlinked to the plot of the film making her a crucial catalyst in our hero's rebellious mission.

"Vaani is a perfect fit for the role. She is a fine actor, a fabulous dancer and a gorgeous Hindi film heroine. We wanted someone absolutely fresh to wow audiences on the big screen and she beautifully fits that brief."

The high-octane entertainer, produced by Yash Raj Films, promises "jaw-dropping action sequences" and Ranbir Kapoor in a never seen before avatar.

Sanjay Dutt plays the merciless nemesis of Ranbir in the project.

"Shamshera" is set to go on floors end of 2018 and shooting will wrap by mid 2019.

