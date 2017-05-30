'Valerian...' secures 1000 screens in India for release

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Sci-fi fantasy film "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets", which is being brought to India by PVR Pictures, will release in 1,000 screens in the country.

Directed by Luc Besson, the movie will release in India on July 28, a week after its worldwide release.

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures, says they are dubbing the movie in three Indian languages to widen its reach.

"We have seen the movie and are in awe with the magic that Luc Besson has created on screen. A movie of this scale warrants for a huge release, hence the decision to release it in around 1,000 screens," Gianchandani said in a statement.

He added: "We are also dubbing the movie in three Indian languages to target a broad base of viewers. Indian market has been quite receptive to sci-fi and action movies, and we are hopeful that this movie will do well here."

The film will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Based on the French comic series Valérian and Laureline, the film follows spatio-temporal agents Valerian and Laureline as they travel the universe through time and space. The movie stars Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne as lead characters.

--IANS

