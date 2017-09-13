Various mediums have made times exciting for showbiz, says Shrishti Behl

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Film producer Shrishti Behl says the world of showbiz is exciting due to the different avenues available to beam content.

Behl of Rose Movies will be a part of an hour-long panel discussion on 'Does size (of the screen) matter?' at the first Jagran Cinema Summit, to be held here on Friday. She will be on the panel with Madhu Mantena (Founder, Phantom Films), Ajay Chacko (Founder, Arré), Sameer Nair (Former CEO, Balaji Telefilms and actor Vivek Oberoi.

"I personally believe that the industry is witnessing exciting times as there are various mediums of communication. However, the key here is to learn what the most effective medium to communicate is," Behl said in a statement.

The summit is aimed at addressing pressing issues of the film industry at a time when there's a swift shift from single screen theatres to multiplexes to laptops and mobile phones. They will discuss the film production, revenue and distribution models, future of heroines in Hindi cinema, et al.

It will begin with a discussion with actress Kangana Ranaut, followed by the panel on whether screen size matters. Thereafter, there will be a talk with Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, Founder, Film Heritage Foundation, on film restoration.

Also in focus will be the changes in the economics of filmmaking.

Here, Siddharth Roy Kapur (Producer and President of the Film and Television Producers Guild of India), Mukesh Bhatt (Founder, Vishesh Films), Sajid Khan (Director), Amrita Pandey (Vice President, Studios, Disney India), Alok Tandon (CEO, Inox Leisure Ltd) and Guneet Monga (CEO, Sikhya Entertainment) will discuss topics like variation in film budget, stars turning into producers, production houses cutting down on costs and the impact of theatrical footfall.

The summit will end with a tete-a-tete with young actor Varun Dhawan.

