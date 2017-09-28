Varun Dhawan, Shruti Haasan to endorse Fossil

Bengaluru, Sep 28 (IANS) Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Shruti Haasan have been announced as brand ambassadors of Fossil India.

The actors will be featured in Fossil's first ever multimedia campaign launching throughout India by the end of the year. They will be seen endorsing the new range of touchscreen smartwatches in the campaign.

"The decision to be a part of Fossil links back to my natural affinity with the brand's values and personality in many ways. I look forward to being an integral part of the Fossil family and its fascinating growth journey in India," said Varun.

Shruti added: "I am happy to be chosen to represent Fossil. I have always been inspired by the brand. I am truly delighted to endorse the brand for their smartwatches and leather bags which blend great style with functionality. I am incredibly flattered to represent a brand of global scale and to feature in one of the most interesting campaigns this season."

Speaking on the collaboration, Johnson Verghese, Managing Director, Fossil India says that they are excited to partner with young, refreshing talents like Varun and Shruti.

"They not only represent the next generation of Fossil fans, but they also personify a rare blend of talent, class, intelligence and popularity. More importantly they complement the brand's legacy and ethos which hinges on three pillars - timeless style, authentic inspiration and spontaneous creativity," said Verghese.

