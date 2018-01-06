Varun Sood, Ayesha Adlakha to host eSports league UCypher

Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Popular video jockey Varun Sood and actress Ayesha Adlakha will be hosting UCypher, a multi-platform eSports league.

Sports presenter Suhail Chandhok has been roped as a guest host.

Varun and Ayesha will be seen encouraging gamers and bringing out the most competitive side of the players in the first season of UCypher, read a statement.

"I am thrilled to partner with UCypher and be a part of a revolution in the gaming space in the country. ESports as a genre has immensely grown and its high time e-gamers got their due. I'm sure gaming fans are going to love this. The league has a great team in place and I'm looking forward to many great seasons to come as well," Varun said.

To this, Ayesha added: "I'm excited to see where this journey takes us and equally excited to be a part of the e-sport journey in India."

The league is planned by Ronnie Screwvala (Founder of U Sports) and sports business veteran Supratik Sen (Co-Founder and CEO of U Sports).

Suhail is also very "excited to get the opportunity to co-host UCypher".

"It's a unique idea and a great platform that has brought together the internet and gaming, both of which are very relevant and popular amongst today's audiences. Working with a great team like Ronnie and Supratik is definitely going to help take the show to the next level. I hope the viewers enjoy it," he added.

