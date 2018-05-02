Viacom18's Tipping Point to cater to online audience

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Viacom18 Motion Pictures is venturing into the digital space with Tipping Point, which will feature a host of web series, short films and non-traditional formats to entertain online audiences.

The brand will extend the banner's ethos by creating contemporary, engaging and path-breaking content, read a statement.

Ajit Andhare, Chief Operating Officer, Viacom18 Motion Pictures, said: "Having conquered the big screen through unconventional narratives, it is time for Viacom18 Motion Pictures to make its mark in the rapidly emerging digital content space. Tipping Point - our digital content brand - will appeal to consumers looking for edgy, contemporary, provocative yet relatable content typically missing in the traditional or mainstream media."

The banner, through its digital content brand, will evolve from being a film studio into a holistic content studio, reaching beyond theatrical offerings into millions of screens on mobile and personal devices with its unique storytelling.

The list of soon to be launched web series include "X Ray - Selected Satyajit Shorts", a 12-part series presentation directed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Srijit Mukherji, an untitled crime thriller created by Imtiaz Ali, "Jamtara", a story about a small district in Jharkhand which is known to be India's phishing capital, and "Best Days", a psychological thriller by Abhishek Sengupta.

Imtiaz said: "I am excited about my foray into digital series - very happy that Window Seat Films and I are working with the team at Viacom18 Motion Pictures. I have lived with this story for a long time and I am eager to bring it to life now."

