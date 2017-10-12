Vice to launch film on Arvind Kejriwal

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) American media company Vice is set to launch "An Insignificant Man" -- a biographical film on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Directed by Khushboo Ranka and Vinay Shukla, "An Insignificant Man" is a non-fiction political thriller that chronicles the rise of Kejriwal from a social activist to a politician.

Terming it a "masterpiece", Vice has announced that it will now be partnering with producer Anand Gandhi's Memesys Lab in releasing the film widely, in India and internationally.

"I first saw 'An Insignificant Man' at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2016, and I came away thinking it was the best documentary about street-level politics since Marshall Curry's 'Street Fight'," Jason Mojica, Executive Producer, Vice Documentary Films, said in a statement.

The film had locked horns with the Central Board of Film Certification, under the former chief Pahlaj Nihalani. He had asked the filmmakers to get a no-objection certificate from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit and Kejriwal himself, to get a go-ahead for release.

Finally, the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal cleared the film.

"We at Vice closely followed the filmmakers and the censorship battle over the film over the past few months. Vice will always champions independent filmmakers fighting for freedom of expression," said Mojica.

"We're bringing 'An Insignificant Man' to our audience around the world because we think it's a highly relevant film for anyone who sees problems in their own political systems and has the impulse to get personally involved in trying to change things."

Though the terms of the deal weren't disclosed, the acquisition means the film will be shown in over 22 countries in theatres, on television and digitally.

"For the first time ever in the history of Indian cinema, a film will show exactly what goes on behind closed doors of a political party. Vice has led the content market when it comes to serious non-fiction work," said Anand Gandhi of Memesys Lab, the studio behind the film.

It will be releasing on November 17 in India.

--IANS

nn/rb/dg