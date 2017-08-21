Vijay asks fans to ignore negativity

Chennai, Aug 21 (IANS) Tamil superstar Vijay, who is busy shooting for upcoming film "Mersal", has asked his fans to flush negativity out of their lives.

Speaking at the audio launch of "Mersal" here on Sunday, Vijay asked his fans to "ignore" negativity around them.

"I'm always asked how to deal with negativity. Just ignore. Our lives will be much better," Vijay told reporters here.

He further told his fans whom he described as his everything: "Two things decide the fate of a person. His determination when he has nothing; his attitude when he has everything".

The event was organised to commemorate 25th year of Vijay and double Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman, who has composed music for "Mersal".

Talking about his collaboration with Rahman, Vijay said: "I feel lucky and proud to be associated with Rahman sir in his 25th year in the industry."

Rahman mesmerized audiences with a live performance. He played songs from the film, which has been directed by Atlee.

"I can't believe it's been 25 years. It still feels like my first year. I'm thrilled I am playing music to a whole new generation," Rahman said, pointing at thousands of fans who had come for the event.

Rahman said the lines of the song "Aalaporan Tamizhan" from "Mersal" inspire everybody.

"The song is about humility and how we treat women. I hope the lyrics inspires each and every one of you," he added.

Atlee, having teamed up with Vijay for the second time, used the occasion to heap praise on the stars commitment.

"I was literally moved to tears by Vijay sir's effort to satisfy his fans. We shot a sequence with 3000 extra in Rajasthan, and Vijay sir worked with so much dedication. The experience of working with him was incredible," he said.

Produced by Sri Thenandal Films, "Mersal" is slated for Diwali release.

The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nithya Menen and SJ Suryah.

Vijay plays a triple role in the film.

