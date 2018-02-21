Vikas Khanna hopes to encourage youth with his recognitions

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Chef Vikas Khanna, who recently received his second doctorate, hopes such recognitions encourage youngsters to research and build a unique place for Indian cuisine.

The Michelin-starred chef got his first doctorate at GD Goenka University in Haryana, and his second on February 17 at DY Patil University in Mumbai.

"I feel humbled and extremely grateful to be conferred with the doctorate at DY Patil," Khanna said in a statement.

From serving food to the Obamas to gifting his book "Utsav" to a host of global personalities, Khanna has given Indian culture and delicacies a global identity.

"I am hoping this will also encourage many other youngsters to research and build a unique place for India in cuisines," he added.

DY Patil University launched a Ph.D programme in Hospitality and Tourism Management last year. The first student to enrol for the PhD programme was Khanna, who has been named the "Hottest Chef of America" by People magazine.

--IANS

sug/nn