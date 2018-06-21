Vikas Khanna's next book to focus on grains, northeast

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) Michelin-starred Chef Vikas Khanna, who was here for a masterclass and launch of Quaker Whole Oats, says his next book will focus on grains and will also talk about India's northeast region which he feels still holds its rich culture intact through food.

"My next thing (book) is only about grains and about north east. They are a culture which inspite of being modernised still holds on to the value of their grains and how they do farming. I was obssessed with their fish paddy farming," Khanna, also PepsiCo India's nutrition ambassador, told IANS on the sidelines of the event here.

At the event, Khanna also prepared recipes using Quaker Whole Oats, a new variant made from "uncut A grade oats".

With the aim to showcase oats as an appetising and nutritious breakfast option, Khanna's masterclass took food enthusiasts on an experiential journey. He used two recipes.

The Thandai Oats was loaded with the richness of dry fruits and aromatic ingredients, layered together with overnight soaked whole oats, spinach puree and topped with candied nuts.

The Curd Oats with Parmesan crisp was a mix of dried herbs, spices, cherries, plums, and baby vegetables like broccoli, beans, beetroots, carrots, cauliflower and corn, which gave regular "dahi" a makeover and amped it up for a tastier version.

Asked about how aware people have become when it comes to not skipping breakfast, Khanna said: "I think because of Internet and because of media, there is whole lot of awareness... The industry is changing because of requirement of people," he said.

"Breakfast is essential and everybody needs to understand that if stomach is empty, brain starts becoming extremely aggressive," he added.

