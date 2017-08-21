Vintage clothing, jewellery exhibition in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) The Royal Vintage Clothing and Jewellery exhibition is set to take place here September 4-5.

Presented by Sangeeta Kilachand and Archana Aggarwal, the exhibition will be held at Hotel Hyatt Regency, read a statement from the organisers.

Kilachand's couture collection is inspired by the colour rush that India has to offer and the rich textile heritage developed across the country. Her designs have an old world charm and new-age royalty.

People will see her signature gold marodi embroidery and vibrant contrasts. She has also used traditional vegetable dye gaji fabrics bandhinis with exquisite embroidery from Kutch and Bhuj in Gujarat.

The collection would comprise exquisite saris, lehengas, capes and much more.

Aggarwal will present diamond and polki jewellery. Gold jewellery comprising neck pieces, earrings, bracelets and rings can be bought at this exhibition.

