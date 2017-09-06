Vishal-Shekhar support conference to amplify music's future

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Composer duo Vishal-Shekhar have lent support to All About Music, a platform curated to put the spotlight on the potential of the Indian music industry.

Artist management agency Tarsame Mittal Talent Management is gearing up to host the annual music conference titled All About Music on September 18-19 here.

"Three words to describe All About Music is awareness, togetherness and fun. It's also Tarsame Project," Vishal Dadlani said in a statement.

Shekhar Ravjiani added that All About Music is the "biggest music conference in India".

"It's aim is to bring all the artists and technicians together and discuss the future of the music industry. A lot of great discussion to be expected at All About Music."

The forum will have representation from over 10 states, and will play host to over 500 delegates and more than 50 experts. It will travel to tier two and tier three cities too.

Apart from international speakers like Tracy Maddux - CEO of CD Baby, there will be homegrown speakers like musicians Vishal-Shekhar, Arijit Singh, Nucleya, Raghu Dixit, Jassie Gill; composers Amit Trivedi and Sunny M.R., lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, Devraj Sanyal of Universal Music India, Prashan Agarwal of Gaana and more.

"Conferences are like a mini industry reunion and serve as a reminder to everyone in the business to constantly empower and update themselves and everyone around them. India is currently one of the world's biggest music markets that caters to 1.3 billion people and is valued at Rs 14 billion," said Tarsame Mittal, Founder, Tarsame Mittal Talent Management.

"All About Music is a platform curated to put the spotlight on the potential of the Indian music industry and set new benchmarks and goals. Our aim is to bring together all the different stakeholders of the music industry together on an exclusive platform to amplify the future of music."

The conference will see representation from key influencers and personalities from the music industry including law firms, digital distribution companies, record label owners, management agencies, festival organizers, programmers and arrangers, mix-master engineers, lyricist, musicians and artists across all genres and regions of music.

Topics discussed would widely range from rights and legal, revenue, marketing, management, digital, deployment, technology and creative.

