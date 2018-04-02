VitalyzdTv, Just Sul to visit India for Influencers Gig

Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Social media influencers summit Influencers Gig will host popular YouTuber VitalyzdTv and internet sensation Just Sul for its first edition, which will be held here on April 26 and in Bengaluru on April 29.

Nouman Khan, founder and CEO, Influencers Gig, said in a statement that the summit aims to "ignite the spark of creativity of the emerging influencers and provide them guidance and motivation to create extraordinary content and shape their journey to become an influencer".

"We also aim to escalate the current scenario of Influencer marketing and take it to greater heights, creating a saga of this new generation career option."

The event will see participation from over 3,000 influencers, brands, digital platforms and social media agencies in a day-long session comprising panel discussions, workshops, Influencer meet and greets and question and answer sessions.

Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, better known by his YouTube username VitalyzdTv, is a Russian-American YouTube prankster whose channel videos have reached over 1.5 billion views and has more than 9.5 million subscribers.

"It's your life, it's your choice. That is honestly what keeps me going, you only have one life to live, don't worry to much what others think, work hard, enjoy it and be a villain. That's my message to all my Indian fans," Zdorovetskiy said.

Shantinath Ganpat Sul, better known as Just Sul is a 49-year-old mechanical engineer from Mumbai. He is employed in Zambia as an engineer.

"I am coming to India as a different personality now and I cannot wait to meet my Indian fans," Sul said.

--IANS

