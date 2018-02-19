Vivek Agnihotri brings 'The Tashkent Files' to Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is having a "wonderful" time shooting "The Tashkent Files", a film dedicated to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, in the national capital.

"Shooting in Delhi has never been so wonderful. #TheTashkentFiles," Agnihotri tweeted on Monday.

He also shared a selfie, and seems to be around India Gate.

The investigative thriller will feature veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Mithun Chakaraborty, and will have two sides to the narrative.

Shastri died in Tashkent, then in the Soviet Union's Uzbekistan, soon after signing a peace pact with Pakistan to end the 1965 India-Pakistan war. He was the first person to be posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

--IANS

sug/nn/vd