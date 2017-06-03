Want to pin Indian jewellery on global luxury map: Designer Nirav Modi

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) His sparkling diamond jewellery designs have been flaunted across international red carpets by celebrities like Kate Winslet, Viola Davis, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone. India-born designer Nirav Modi says he is passionate about pinning Indian jewellery on the global luxury map.

"Our international launches are a testament to our passion to pin Indian jewellery on the global luxury map. We currently have a retail presence in Mumbai, New Delhi, New York City, London and Macau, with one boutique in each city and three boutiques in Hong Kong," Modi told IANS in an email interaction.

In the next five years, he is looking at expanding the footprint with around 30 new boutiques in places like Singapore, Las Vegas and Honolulu as well as in Europe, besides more outlets in Macau, Hong Kong, apart from India.

According to Modi, Asia is a "growing and perceptible market to diamond jewellery".

"They have an interesting flair for art and objects of great creativity and are changing the face of luxury retail industry all over the world. They are sophisticated luxury buyers, with an eye for detail, craftsmanship and quality," he added.

He described the brand's target buyer as a "woman of global sensibilities".

To push the visibility of the brand, Modi has launched a new global advertising campaign with Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and English actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley fronting it.

He says the combination of the two icons reflects Indian ethics with a western sensibility.

"Our muses Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, English actress and model, and Priyanka Chopra, internationally acclaimed Indian actress, represent a confluence of East and West, and reflect our ethos of marrying India's intimate, deep-rooted relationship with and know-how of jewellery with a western sensibility."

"Priyanka Chopra and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are two incredible women, with an enriching journey of becoming the women, the global phenomena that they are today," said Modi, whose designs have also been flaunted by the likes of Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif from the Hindi film world.

Talking about competition from international luxury brands like Tiffany and Cartier, Modi says the brands are what they are due to their "ability to deliver the finest quality jewels in the world". And on his part, he is focussed about delivering jewels which go well with a gown as well as with a sari.

