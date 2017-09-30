Want to see more stories of older characters: Ritesh Batra

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Whether it's "The Lunchbox", "The Sense of an Ending" and "Our Souls At Night" -- older characters have found prominence in Ritesh Batra's movies. He says he'd like to see more stories on older men and women in Indian cinema.

"As an audience, I'd like to see them get made, and make them as well. Not for any other reason, but they are also more than the usual stuff you get to see. It's a great market," Batra told IANS when asked about the dearth of such stories in Indian cinema.

His latest movie "Our Souls At Night", available on Netflix, features Hollywood icons Robert Redford and Jane Fonda.

There are only a handful of older actors who are still readily getting work. Prime examples are megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, while a lot of older actresses feel the industry does not have enough roles for them.

Batra agreed it will be nice to see more older actors in India get worthwhile roles.

He also is happy that such stories have a window for the digital platform.

"It's great. People can watch content in big numbers and at home. It's great to speak to a global audience on the same day at the same time," he said.

