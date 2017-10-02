WATCH: Sanjay Dutt plays badminton with his kids Shahraan and Iqra

Sanjay Dutt took a break from the shooting of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 to play badminton with his children.

Sanjay Dutt is currently in Bikaner shooting for his next, Tigmanshu Dhulia's Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, but it's not all work and no play for him. The actor's six-year-old twins, Shahraan and Iqra, have accompanied him on the shoot, and he ensured that he took time out from his busy schedule to play with them.

Sanjay took to Instagram to share a video of himself playing badminton with his children. He also reminisced the time he would accompany his father, Sunil Dutt, on his outdoor shoots. Sunil Dutt passed away in 2005.

"Reliving my childhood memories when I used to visit my dad for his outdoor shootings. #Missingdad #fatherslove #mychildren #movieshoot #onthesets #comingbacktolife #lunchbreak #sahebbiwigangster3," Sanjay captioned the video.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen on the big screen in the revenge drama Bhoomi, which also starred Aditi Rao Hydari. The film not only failed to impress critics but also bombed at the box office.