Make way for Indigo prints, pastel shades this Summer

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Summer means a clear blue sky, brighter days and sunshine that are perfect ingredients for happy mind and indeed a happy home. And just like your wardrobe, your home also needs seasonal change, which not only reflects your personality and style but also latest trend so how about opting indigo print and pastel shades.

Ashwini Vaidya Gupte, Head of Design, Welspun India lists some ideas on how one can add indo and pastel to their abode.

* Walls: Painting your walls in soothing pastel shades like mint, dusty pink or beige is the coolest (pun intended) way to welcome summer. A well-done, accent wall in summer shades for the living room or bedroom can be a head turner and experimenting with wallpapers/murals or a contrasting shade can do the trick! In places of extreme heat, soothing pastel blues, lilacs and greens will bring a cooling effect in the home.

* Bed-sheet: Breathable materials like cotton and linen keep the room cool and you, comfortable. And no one can go wrong with floral and light colour sheets. Instead of heavy quilts and comforter, light weight colourful dohars are popular in summers.

* Curtains: For your living room, go sheer with the curtains to let in some cool breeze and natural light into your home, whereas for your bedroom take a break from traditional patterns and simple blinds by investing in chic looking textured drapes in a variety of opaque hues to match your décor scheme. With an extra-wide curtain, you can sweep it to the side during the day to embrace the asymmetry.

As some places summers can be extreme a combination of sheer and opaque also works to keep out the scorching afternoon sun. Khus curtains are also popular where you can spray them with scented water to add a cooling effect to the room.

* Cushions: Nothing adds charm to a room faster than cushions. To add an effect to pastel wall décor, lace or crochet cushions will be a perfect match. You can also opt for bold colour cushions with geometric or abstract patterns. Some plain cushions enhanced with bobbles and tassles also add an element of fun to a room. A mix and match of colored patterns also create a personality for the bedroom giving it a bohemian feel.

Anuradha Kumar, Chief of Product (Apparel), Fabindia, suggests how one can refresh their summer wardrobe with a shade of Indigo

* Apparel- Women's and Men's: Unleash your inner diva and the perfect statement with the apparels that marries the ease of billowy shapes in cotton and silk fabrics with a crisp and strong palette of indigo, crafting the perfect pieces for the summer shopper. A Dabu printed sari with a soft gold border, an Indigo cotton shirt, and a Indigo-white striped long kurta are a must have for your summer wardrobe.

* Jewellery: Command power this summer with Indigo jewellery with sleek simplicity and strong designs. Jewellery made in silver with the hues of Indigo add to the overall elegance and signature statement that's speaks of its own! One can always go for ornate rings, geometric necklaces, and an eclectic range of earrings. Stack them, swap them, or style them solo for a look that's all your own.

