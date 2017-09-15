Wearable, colourful ensembles dominate Day 1 of Crocs Mysore Fashion Week

Mysuru, Sep 15 (IANS) The first day of Mysore Fashion Week 2017 in association with brand Crocs saw mostly wearable collections with a riot of colours at a jam packed venue here on Friday.

The three-day extravaganza which started on Friday had designers Asif Merchant, Kanchan Sabharwal, Jaheena, Chaitanya Rao, IZA collective and a show by students, showcasing their collections on its first day.

Merchant had choreographer Terence Lewis as his collection's showstopper, flaunting an ochre hued tuxedo.

His collection was inspired by the moods and emotions of human with a ray of hope, with a colour palette of black, ivory and fuchsia pink.

The female models walking for Merchant wore elaborate headgear in the form of bright crowns, while the gowns had trails of satin, with layers of tule. Male models flaunted pin tucked trousers in hues of maroon, charcoal black and golden bow ties.

Kanchan Sabharwal's collection had ruffles, cancans, latkans, and hand embroideries on grey, black, pistachio green and leaf green hued dresses. The ladies walking the ramp wore crinkled skirts and pants or parallels while men wore interestingly layered kurtas under bold coloured blazers with the perfect amount of embroidery. What caught the eye were the beautiful and well balanced embroidered sleeves on their attire.

Most of the designers had their models wear different styles and types of Crocs footwear.

Acid attack survivor Reshma Qureshi stole the show for Jaheena as she walked the ramp in a parrot green attire with red embroidery.

Chennai-based Chaitanya Rao had leatherette jackets in bold colours ranging from red to mustard.

Actor Harshvardhan Rane and designer Krishika Lulla walked the ramp for designer Ramesh Dembla. The show witnessed an incredible ending finishing with the collection titled 'The Moody Blues'. The collection had models flaunting elaborate necklaces and headgears on edgy gowns in hues of blue for female models and hues of black for the attires the male models wore.

Bhavna Tewari, Marketing Head at Crocs India, told IANS: "Reshma's confident walk clearly gave me the message that it's all about being who you are and being comfortable in your skin! This was my come as you are moment today and following the Crocs brand motto, I felt she complimented the brand beautifully.

"Crocs culminated the day with a variety of ensembles which were paired extremely well with casuals, tuxedos, evening gowns and even dhotis and this was a great start to Crocs Mysore Fashion Week 2017."

Other designers who are yet to showcase their collections include Rebecca Dewan, Jayanthi Ballal, Ashok Maanay, Archana Kochar, Shravan Kumar and Reshma Kunhi.

The fashion extravaganza is taking place at Radisson Blu Plaza, Mysuru.

(The writer's trip is at the invitation of Crocs Mysore Fashion Week 2017. Kishori Sud can be contacted at kishori.s @ians.in)

--IANS

ks/vd