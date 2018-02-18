What's Malaika's 'snappy secret pre-workout routine'

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Actress Malaika Arora, known for her fit frame, has revealed a part of her "snappy secret pre-workout routine".

After Mumbai and Bengaluru, the sixth edition of Max Bupa Walk For Health culminated here on Sunday. The annual walking event saw participation by over 10,000 Delhiites.

The sixth edition brought Power Walk to India. The seven-km competitive Power Walk was flagged off by Woman Power Walk Ambassador Malaika along with Max Bupa's Managing Director and CEO Ashish Mehrotra.

"Your body is your temple and you should respect it. It is important to give your body some time every day no matter how busy life gets. I have always advised people to go out and get moving," Malaika said in a statement.

"It could be something as simple as walking every day for 30 minutes. And once you've got into the groove, even upgrade to something like Power Walk. Power Walking is a part of my snappy secret pre-workout routine. It is intense and requires a lot of stamina and energy, but yields great results.

"Not only does it tone the body and give a more muscular appearance, but also increases stamina."

The five-km and two-km walkathon was flagged off by actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra.

Ayushmann said: "Personally, I'm quite regular with my workouts and gym sessions. I normally exercise daily to feel good and active. Walking is a great boon as gym is not available at all places. It's so much more than just burning calories."

Sanya finds it "very important to stay fit".

"It's not very difficult, as many people think. I walk for my warm up and/or cooling down routine. Whenever there's shortage of time, I turn to walking, it really costs nothing to stay fit - just intent," she added.

India is reeling under the burden of lifestyle diseases, largely due to today's sedentary lifestyle, Mehrotra pointed out.

"And Delhiites, in particular, face serious health issues owing to the rising pollution levels in the city. The enthusiastic participation by Delhiites at each edition of Max Bupa Walk For Health is an indication of the increasing awareness about health and the urge amongst people to lead fitter lives," he added.

--IANS

nn/bg