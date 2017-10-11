Wiz Khalifa excited for his debut India gig

Panaji, Oct 11 (IANS) American rapper-singer-songwriter and actor Wiz Khalifa is looking forward to performing in India for the first time, and meet his fans in Goa later this year.

The "See you again" hitmaker will be taking the centre-stage at the multi-genre music festival, Time Out 72, that debuts at Vagator in December.

"Hey India, I'm really excited for my debut performance in India. I can't wait to meet all my Indian fans at Time Out 72 this December in Goa," Khalifa, 29, said in a statement.

Joining the ranks of multi-platinum recording artiste Jason Derulo and DJ Martin Garrix, Khalifa will be headlining Day Two of the festival, which will be from December 27-29.

The fest has been conceptualised and produced by Waterlemon Events LLP and Sudarshan Entertainment World.

"We believe there is a huge market for hip-hop and rap which remain neglected in the festival arena. Wiz was our number one choice and we are extremely happy to host him in India for the very first time. Beyond their performances at the festival, we will ensure the artistes get an opportunity to get up, close and personal with their fans," said Vaishal Shah, Founder, Time Out 72.

