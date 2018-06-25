What women from Delhi-NCR order most online?

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) Online shopping is a continuously growing trend in India and the numbers of both sellers and buyers are increasing daily by whopping percentages. Without anyone's surprise, women are the most active online shoppers for groceries and they are far more likely to seek information, entertainment and advice 'on the go'!

Prashant Verma, Vice President, Marketing, Grofers, shares insights on the product categories which are popular among female customers in Delhi-NCR.

* Grocery: Women in Delhi-NCR never want to run short of daily use items like atta, rice, pulses, salt, sugar, cooking oil, spices, and toiletries. The key reason behind ordering these items online is its availability at a lesser price compared to super markets, every day. Grofers has over 400,000 users shopping only from this category, every month.

* Baby care products: The new mothers of Delhi-NCR are fond of online shopping too! Baby care items are one of the high selling product categories and products like baby soaps, talcum powders, creams, oils and diapers are ordered extensively on the online grocery platform and contribute to a 50 per cent retention on the platform.

* Home decor items: Love of decorating their homes is an inseparable part of any woman. Women online shoppers of Delhi-NCR love to brighten up their home by ordering drapes, cushion covers, table mats, rugs, carpets and wall-hangings.

Anshul Khandelwal, Head of Marketing at Foodpanda, gives in some of the trends basis user behaviour on the platform.

* Experimentative: Women are a key contributor to our customer base and are more likely to be experimentative with their food choices according to the trends we are witnessing at Foodpanda. We are seeing an uptake of international cuisines such as Lebanese, European, Mediterranean, Mexican and others by our women consumers.

* Satiating their sweet tooth: Ice creams, shakes and smoothies are picking up as a category among women with about 15 per cent increase.

* Health conscious: Women are as health conscious today as the men who order food online. We witness both men and women are at par when it comes to searching for and ordering healthy bites on the platform.

* Early Dinner: Women users generally order their dinners earlier than the men. We see around 20 per cent spike in the orders placed by women between 7 and 8.30 pm.

Ayush Agarwal, Founder, Dezertfox, says that most of the females shoppers from South Delhi have their inclination for new age desserts like:

* Shoppers from Connaught Place and Greater Kailash region in New Delhi are fond of chocolate. Most of the order are for Choco Mocha Pudding and Chocolate Cakes. No wonder women like chocolate the most!

* Shoppers from South Delhi, especially Green Park and Amar Colony region, tend to show their love for new age dessert and seasonal flavours like Banoffee Pies and other cakes like Red Velvet, Tiramisu and others.

--IANS

nv/him/