Women's changing image in cinema positive: Plabita Borthakur

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Actress Plabita Borthakur, who featured in "Lipstick Under My Burkha", says the projection of a woman is quite progressive and positive in Indian cinema today.

"I think the image of a woman in cinema is changing. When we talk about image, it also includes her physical appearance with a so-called perfect body that we tend to call 'fit'. Unfortunately, no matter how many times we say fat or thin, it does not matter... Who cares? But at the back of our head, we all do.

"Commercially, it has been projected that way, and so it has become our desire," Plabita told IANS here.

She pointed out how some actresses today are changing the game.

"I feel so positive about it. For instance, Sonakshi Sinha. She is fit and pretty but she has a broad structure, unlike most of the heroines. The good thing is she celebrates it. She does not care about criticism and wears dresses that she wants to, and carries herself gracefully... That is freedom," Plabita added.

She was present at the 'Women in Cinema' brunch by Oxfam India and the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image, as part of the 19th Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival With Star here.

This year, Oxfam India has attempted to highlight how the importance of gender equality needs to be celebrated in cinema.

Rina Soni, Director, Oxfam India, said: "We wanted reel life heroes to meet real-life heroes. Ordinary women in India are fighting patriarchy, gender bias and regressive social norms. It is the time that Indian cinema celebrates brave women and takes a look at the portrayal of women in films, which is far away from reality."

Manisha Koirala, Kiran Rao, Kriti Sanon, Aahana Kumra, Sandhya Mridul, Renuka Shahane, Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das were among those present for the brunch here on Monday.

--IANS

aru/rb/dg