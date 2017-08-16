Won't stop talking about issue of open defecation: Akshay Kumar

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Actor Akshay Kumar, whose latest movie "Toilet: EK Prem Katha" has surpassed Rs 80 crore at the box office since its release, says he will not stop talking about the issue of open defecation, which the movie deals with.

Akshay on Tuesday took to Twitter to share a video talking about the film and open defecation.

"Happiness is having a vision and watching it slowly turning into reality, though still a long way to go. This Direct Dil Se is dedicated to you all," Akshay captioned the video.

In the over two minutes long video, Akshay said: "You would know that for me 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' is not just a film but a craze that had become in the past one year that I wanted to discuss in every household the topic of open defecation even if the film didn't work.

"Today you have showered a lot of love to this film that it is working at the box-office but it is also doing a huge thing that it is help in eradicating the old traditions of going for open defecation."

The National Award-winning actor added: "It makes me really happy to tell you that eight-nine months ago in a research report we read that 54 per cent in India defecate in open, but now this 54 per cent has come down to 34 per cent in just eight months."

Akshay said that "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" brought forward the issue in an entertaining manner and that he owes its success to his fans and well-wishers.

"To all those who changed their mentality and accepted toilets... We have to work even right now, we have to bring this 34 per cent down to zero. I will not stop talking about this issue that just because the film released I would stop talking about it, he said.

Akshay said he will not stop talking about the issue, and hopes citizens take note of ways to curb the issue.

He added: "Do take it up if you see a problem of open defecation and talk about it. I would like to thank all those who have been a part of my film even all those critics said three negative things but also said one positive thing, to all those governments of all states, who thought about removing open defecation... Also I would also like to thank my film fraternity -- the actors, producers, directors and friends, who supported me."

The "Rowdy Rathore" actor's co-star Bhumi Pednekar tweeted that it was an honour for her to be a part of the film.

"We pledge to keep working on it. A big hug to the entire team. So Proud," she added.

"Toilet: Ek Prem Katha", which reinstates the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to improve sanitation conditions in the country, emphasizes on the eradication of open defecation, especially in rural areas.

