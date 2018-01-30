Workplace design influences of 2018

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) The world of design is fast evolving and organisations are thoughtfully finding ways to create authenticity in the workplace. The design of workspaces unknowingly inspires people to come to work and is also seen to have a profound impact on their performance and how they behave so jazz up your workplace smartly.

Praveen Rawal, Managing Director of Steelcase, Southeast Asia and India and Amit Ramani, Founder and CEO of Awfis, list some cool tips

* Biophilic Influences: The wave of digitalization has surrounded Indians with advanced technologies and cutting-edge tools that add to our performance. Spaces that allow more access to natural light, greenery and layers of pattern and texture, lead to stronger connection and rejuvenation at work. Switch from wood to either stone or clay and incorporate designs and fabrics that resemble grass or other natural inspirations. People instinctively step back from foreign and artificial materials.

* Diversity of colours: Different colours have different effects on your mind. Workplace colour is often associated with the look instead of how it makes one feel. Nobody enjoys working in an atmosphere that is gloomy and dull, therefore the colour of your office walls play a key role in defining workplace behaviour.

If yellow induces a sense of optimism, blue proves to enhance the productivity of employees. High saturation colours are much more stimulating than the low ones. Having said that, in a working environment, using too much of one colour can make you feel off-balance.

* Designing with technology: Technology is pushing forward the requirement for an unconventional workspace for the new generation workforce. Smart and connected places improve people's experience at work, which makes it imperative to design environments that combine aesthetics with technology.

* Designing for personalities: Workspaces are inspired by creativity today. In order to make use of every corner, designs should be focused on making a self-configurable office that can be altered with the need of the hour.

A collaborative workplace bridges physical, virtual, demographic environments seamlessly. Incorporating a variety of collaboration styles through hot-desking, break-out zones, cafes, meeting rooms etc. will augment engagement and networking. Keeping in mind different personalities who come in to work, integrating both modular and contemporary furniture styles would enhance greater user experience. Your workspace should promote spaces to discuss work in a more social and informal setting without disturbing the flow of creativity and innovative ideas.

