'World's Busiest Cities' host finds Delhi phenomenal

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) British TV host Anita Rani, whose roots lie in India, says she finds Delhi a phenomenal and exotic city for its incredible history.

Rani, who has a broadcasting degree from the University of Leeds, was born in Bradford to a Sikh mother and Hindu father.

"I absolutely love Delhi. The city is phenomenal and it is exotic with an incredible history. Not to forget, it has some of the best foods on the planet," Rani told IANS.

Rani, who presents Sony BBC Earth's new show "World's Busiest Cities", feels Delhi also has "some of the best foods on the planet".

"My visit to Asia's largest fruits and the vegetable market at 4 a.m. in the morning will be one of the fondest memories of Delhi. I was fascinated by the 'mosambi' fruit and to see the whole of 'mosambi' coming from this one place to Delhi," she added.

One of the episodes of "World's Busiest Cities" is around Delhi, and showcases the secret systems keeping world's most crowded, complicated and chaotic cities functioning smoothly.

On her love for the city, Rani said: "Another fond memory was my visit to the langar at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib. I got a chance to offer my services there who were preparing food for thousands of people and to see how that system functions was amazing.

"It is always great to come and visit India. The people here are some of the most generous and open-hearted people you'll ever meet."

Rani has worked as a researcher for BBC and has also hosted a number of landmark shows such as "World's Busiest Railway" in 2015, "India on Four Wheels" and "My Family, Partition and Me: India 1947".

--IANS

sug/rb/vm