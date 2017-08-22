Young girls chasing modelling dreams with big shift to Mumbai

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Mumbai is a city of dreams where people from all over try reaching the peak of stardom with their hard work and zeal. Janvi Deori, Kiyara and Nicole Padiwal, three young faces from different parts of India, are living their dream of walking on the fashion runway and reaching new heights.

Many young faces showed their confidence on the runway At the just-concluded Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/Festive 2017.

Kiyara is one such name, who has taken the modelling world by storm by winning a global contract with IMG Model Management. Her two-year contract states that she has worldwide representation in Paris, Milan, New York, London and Sydney.

This 18-year-old who hails from Sangaria in Rajasthan, says shifting to Mumbai has been great experience.

"I am learning things and trying to improve myself. Though I am what I was in my home town, but the society and everything is different. I keep growing and I keep changing. As a person, I haven't changed but things around me are different," Kiyara told IANS on the sidelines of fashion week.

The 24-year-old Janvi Deori from Guwahati, Assam, says it's difficult to adjust in Mumbai, but things are going good in terms of work for her so far.

"It was a little difficult for me to adjust here as I am very new here. So yes, I am still trying to figure it out. However, it's going good till now and I hope that it will continue like this only," Deori told IANS.

Padiwal, a 22-year-old from Bengaluru, says initially she felt home sick when she shifted to Mumbai. But the city has turned out to be fun for her.

"I was really home sick initially, but Mumbai has a really very good and free vibe. It's much easier... Like you can go out in shorts and no one is going to stare at you.. You can't do that in Bengaluru. I really love Mumbai and I feel that if you have to follow your career in modelling, then move to Mumbai.. It has helped me a lot," she told IANS.

For Padiwal, the Winter/ Festive edition of LFW marked her first mainstream platform as a model.

"It has been really surreal and such a learning experience. I have learnt so much from senior models. Even for Narendra Kumar's show, we could choose our own looks... Where can you ever do that? It's fun, hectic and lovely. I also got the opportunity to open designer Amit Agarwal's show," she added.

These three names are not only enjoying their life as models, but also taking every new challenge in their own stride. One such challenge included walking for some of the best designer on the fashion runway with a presentation that was unique in its own way.

Designer Sanjay Garg's show at the Royal Opera House here was not easy at all. The girls had to cover two floors taking the stairs in garments that had intricate details and embroidery. Not to miss was a show by Manish Arora, where the ramp presentation involved going up and down escalators.

But the models had fun doing such different shows.

"I'd love to do more such shows... It's fun," said Kiyara.

