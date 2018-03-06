Youths need leaders who empower their voice, says Dia

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Actress-activist Dia Mirza, impressed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, says young people need leaders to help them recognise the power of their voice.

Dia, who met Trudeau last month in Delhi as the UN Goodwill Ambassador for India, was floored to see how "well he knows young minds".

"His keynote speech followed by his interaction with us was indicative of how well he knows young minds. His answers were evocative of empathy, a desire to help each person in the audience understand the role every person can play to inspire leadership," Dia said in a statement.

"Young people need leaders to help them recognise the power of their voice," she added.

Aaman Trikha loves working with Vikram Bhatt

Singer Aaman Trikha loves working with filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, and wants to continue his professional relationship with him.

Trikha lent his voice for Bhatt's web series "Spotlight 2".

"I was really excited to sing for this project... I grew up listening to infectious haunting melodies from his projects. So it feels good to be a part of Bhatt camp now," Trikha said in a statement.

"'Spotlight 2' is my second collaboration with him. Before this it was Vikram sir's web series 'Hadh' for which I had sung the title track. Looking forward for many more associations with them," he added.

Navraj Hans happy with positive reaction to 'Mundiyan'

Navraj Hans, son of celebrated folk singer Hans Raj Hans, has lent his voice to the recreation of "Mundian to bach ke" song for "Baaghi 2". He is happy with the positive reaction to its new version.

Recreated by Sandeep Shirodkar and sung by Navraj and Palak Muchhal, the song titled "Mundiyan" features actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.

"I am so happy with the reactions that I am getting on the song. I am glad this song came up to me. This is the second time I have sung for Tiger Shroff and this time it is special for me as this is one of my favourite childhood numbers," Navraj said in a statement.

"Tiger and Disha have danced brilliantly on the song and I am happy the audiences have liked it as well."

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and presented by Fox Star Studios, "Baaghi 2" -- helmed by Ahmed Khan -- is slated to release on March 30.

