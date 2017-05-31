Zac Efron makes me want to go to gym: Priyanka

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra says her "Baywatch" co-star Zac Efron is "fascinating and inspiring" when it comes to following fitness regime.

"'Baywatch' has been such an incredible experience to work on. There are many funny things that happened but the funniest thing to happen to me during the shoot was Zac Efron's abs and how he maintains them," Priyanka said in a statement.

The actress, who also associated with Movies Now to promote her forthcoming film, added: "All he does is workout between shots and it's pretty fascinating and very inspiring; makes me want to go to the gym."

The "Quantico" star has made her Hollywood debut with "Baywatch", which has been adapted from the 1990s' popular TV series of the same name.

The film, also starring Dwayne Johnson, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach and Jon Bass, has released internationally, and not got good response. It failed to impress the critics and failed to create an impact on the box-office too.

It is slated to release in India on Friday.

--IANS

