Zayed Khan impressed by 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Actor Zayed Khan loved the "frills and thrills" of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom", and says the film puts a smile on one's face for all the right reasons.

"Seeing the excitement on my kids' faces while watching 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' was nothing short of a roller coaster ride," Zayed said in a statement.

"With frills, thrills and everything Hollywood this movie definitely puts a smile on your face for all the right reasons. Two thumbs up all the way," he added.

Actor Sanjay Kapoor says "Jurassic World" is one of the finest franchise.

"I have been watching these films for almost 15 years now and every time you see this film it gets even better," he added.

Actor Iqbal Khan says he grew up watching films from the franchise.

"I have loved it... now my daughter loves it."

The actors spoke about the film at the Sony PIX Premiere Nights for the film.

The second instalment of the "Jurassic World" series opened in India on June 7.

In the film, directed by J.A. Bayona, stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard have reprised their roles from "Jurassic World" as Owen and Claire, respectively. Actor Jeff Goldblum is also back as Dr. Ian Malcolm.

The film begins three years ahead of the previous film where the theme park and luxury resort Jurassic World was destroyed by dinosaurs out of containment. The island Isla Nublar now sits abandoned by humans while the surviving dinosaurs fend for themselves in the jungles.

