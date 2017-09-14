Zayed Khan joins Twitter

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Actor Zayed Khan, who is gearing up for his debut on the small screen with the upcoming show "Haasil", has joined Twitter.

Zayed on Wednesday shared the news on his Instagram and new Twitter account. He also shared a snapshot of his new account on the photo-sharing website.

"Hi guys, I am now officially on Twitter and I now go by the identity of Zayed Khan. You can now follow any updates put by me on this account," he tweeted.

Currently, Zayed, 37, has 351 followers and has also shared a video of himself from the show's set.

"Mucking around in between shots, sometimes actors have to entertain themselves too just to keep their sanity," he captioned the image.

Zayed is known for his work in Bollywood for films like "Main Hoon Na", "Yuvvraaj", "Fight Club - Members Only" and "Blue".

--IANS

