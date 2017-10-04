ZEE will always work towards new technology, concepts: Subhash Chandra

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Satellite TV network ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), which was launched as Zee Telefilms Ltd on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti 25 years ago, strives to move forward with new technology and concepts, says its head honcho Subhash Chandra.

"25 years ago, the launch of India's first private television channel, Zee TV led to the commencement of a whole new industry which not only generated employment for 50 lakh people, but also gave a new direction to our country," Subhash Chandra, Chairman - Essel Group and ZEE and Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, said in a statement.

"We started with a single resolution to provide entertainment to people in the comfort of their homes, and today, we share this happiness with 1.3 billion viewers across 173 countries, in 19 different languages.

"ZEE has become a household name because of the continuous support and love of viewers across the world. It is their support that has made a private channel into a public movement. Under the able leadership of Punit and Amit, ZEE will always work towards new technology and concepts so as to provide its viewers with the best of entertainment," Chandra added.

Punit Goenka, Managing Director and CEO, ZEEL, said that the organisation currently has an estimated size of Rs 58,800 crore.

"We started as a television broadcasting company and have today emerged as a global media and entertainment conglomerate, entertaining over a billion viewers across the world," Goenka said.

ZEEL forayed into the international business in 1995 with the launch of Zee TV in Britain.

Amit Goenka, CEO - International Broadcast Business, ZEEL said: "Over the years, ZEE has emerged as the cultural ambassador of India, taking its rich and engaging content across the world, to not just the South-Asian diaspora, but to local audiences in international territories. Our vision for the future is to become the world's leading global content company from the emerging markets."

--IANS

sas/rb/bg