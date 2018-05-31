ZEEL to launch English movie channel on June 3

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) is set to launch an English movie channel &flix on June 3 in India, where at least 51 million people watch English films.

"It's been a journey of almost 10 months for the team. It's getting launched on June 3 at 1 p.m. It will be the most gorgeous channel that you will ever see," Punit Mishra, Chief Executive Officer, ZEEL, told IANS.

They have partnered with studios like Paramount, Disney and Sony for the channel's content.

"It is for consumers who are seeking for larger than life and varied experiences... content which is across multiple genres," he said.

"The channel is targeting viewers who want to see big blockbusters, superhero films, big animation films and more. That's why it will exist in SD and HD avatars," he added.

The country is seeing a good growth in English movie channels.

"There are 183 million TV watching homes, out of which 51 million watch English movies. There are a lot of offerings out there but there is space for each of these offerings to try and get themselves differentiated and position themselves in a way to get love of consumers," said Mishra.

"In the core market of metro (cities), it (English content viewership) has grown by 35 per cent. That's where the whole game of crafting, curating, packaging and marketing comes in," he added.

He promised that the channel will offer "52 different experiences and 450 titles".

--IANS

nn/bg